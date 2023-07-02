The Chicago Bulls have reportedly applied to the NBA for a Disabled Player Exception that is worth $10.2 million due to the injury to Lonzo Ball that is expected to keep him out for the entire 2023-2024 season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

It has long been expected that the Bulls would apply for this due to Lonzo Ball's injuries, and now we know they officially have. The organization has confirmed that they do not expect Ball to play in the 2023-2024 season. He was a key member of the team's free agent class in the summer of 2021.

The Bulls have many questions to answer over the next few years, but for now, it seems as if they are keeping their core together. Chicago brought back Nikola Vucevic on a three-year, $60 million extension. There have been trade rumors regarding Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan this offseason as well, but neither of the two have been traded as of yet.

Nikola Vucevic is a player who is liked, but it is unknown as to whether the Bulls can win with the core of him alongside Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

Ball has had multiple surgeries on his left knee. He missed all of the 2022-2023 season, and now he will miss next season as well. It is a disappointing story for a player who had proved to be valuable, especially when he first signed in Chicago. He seemed like a great fit with the Bulls, but the injuries over the last couple of years have been heartbreaking to say the least.