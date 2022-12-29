By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen continues to make himself public enemy no. 1 in the Windy City. That is after he seemingly shoved DeMar DeRozan purposely during their meeting with the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

Midway through the third quarter of the contest, Allen suddenly pushed DeRozan to the floor, resulting to the Bulls star trying to confront and fight the Bucks swingman. The incident didn’t escalate further, but it didn’t stop fans from calling out Allen.

Things are starting to get chippy in Chicago 👀 DeMar DeRozan and Grayson Allen shared some words after this play. pic.twitter.com/3rnMeY7QvB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 29, 2022

It is already the second time that Allen got involved in a dangerous accident with a Bulls player. Chicago fans certainly still remember what happened last year when the 27-year-old fouled Alex Caruso hard leading to a wrist injury.

With that said, Bulls fans were unsurprisingly angry and frustrated that Allen keeps hurting their players.

“I’m amazed no one in the NBA has taken a swing at Grayson Allen yet,” one fan wrote. Another one said, “All my homies hate Grayson Allen.”

A third fan wrote, “Grayson Allen really strikes me as a person who hasn’t been punched in the face enough for being an ass.”

Several other tweets described Grayson Allen as “gross,” “dirty” and the “worst” because of the fact that he keeps being involved in dangerous plays that could hurt other players like what happened on Wednesday.

Here are more reactions from Bulls fans who didn’t hold back their anger at Allen:

all of Chicago to grayson allen pic.twitter.com/iJjrpXExOV — dennis rodMEANa. (@Ramina1690) December 29, 2022

Need someone to do this to Grayson Allen asap pic.twitter.com/DZsVoOFfi6 — Nolan (@andrew_nolan17) December 29, 2022

Oh what a surprise, #graysonallen getting beat offensively and 1-8 from 3 pt line – so he pulls a classic move #absolutetrash#NBATwitter 🗑️🚮 🙄 pic.twitter.com/HhmtEZWxKS — emillerr (@emillerr) December 29, 2022

For what it’s worth, Grayson Allen explained that he did not intentionally shove DeMar DeRozan. He said that he was only setting a screen before he was bumped, leading to him falling and hitting the Bulls superstar.

Meanwhile, DeRozan shared that he confronted Allen after the incident because of his reputation as a dirty player.

The Bulls and Bucks have two more games this season, with one more in Chicago. With that said, it’s safe to expect that Chi-Town fans won’t be too welcoming the next time he visits.