Bulls make it official with huge decision for Zach LaVine’s backcourt partner

There are two openings in the Chicago Bulls’ starting lineup, one at power forward, with Patrick Williams and Javonte Green duking it out, among others, and one at point guard to partner with Zach LaVine in the backcourt in light of Lonzo Ball’s recent surgery. And it appears as if head coach Billy Donovan has already resolved one of those position battles.

According to FantasyLabs NBA, the Bulls will be starting second-year point guard Ayo Dosunmu, a huge show of faith towards the 38th pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Dosunmu beat out other worthy candidates for the starting spot, which includes Alex Caruso, Coby White, and Goran Dragic, and for good reason. The 22-year old seems to be the best fit alongside Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, the ideal blend of defense and offense alongside much more offensively-inclined teammates.

In 38 starts last year following Ball’s knee problems, Ayo Dosunmu put up impressive stats, especially from an unheralded second-round selection. He averaged 11.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, doing an admirable job filling in following the loss of a crucial part of a 46-win playoff team.

Ayo Dosunmu sticks to his strengths, and it’s apparent in his shooting efficiency from the field during his stint as a starter. He’s not the best shooter from deep, averaging only 1.1 made threes on 3.1 attempts per game, but his efficiency from two is outstanding, shooting more than 60 percent during his starting lineup cameo last year. He clearly knows how to maximize his skillset playing with the ball-dominant LaVine and DeRozan.

Dosunmu should just continue to play his game and do the little things that have endeared him to Bulls fans. While Caruso, Dragic, and White are better than Dosunmu at the things they’re good at (defense, playmaking/leadership, and shot creation, respectively), Dosunmu combines all three skills with aplomb, and with room to grow to spare.

And with him only entering his second season, there is no telling the limits of what Dosunmu can achieve.

The Bulls will need every little bit of extra contribution if they were to sustain last year’s playoff pace, which came mostly on the back of DeMar DeRozan’s career year. They ended up losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in five games during the first round of last year’s playoffs, but perhaps Ayo Dosunmu could be exactly what the team needs to take the next step forward, what with him being rewarded an opportunity he should seize by the throat.