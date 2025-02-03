The Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine are parting ways as the team finalized a trade that sends its star to the Sacramento Kings. LaVine has been with the Bulls since 2017, and has had some impressive seasons. However, in recent years, speculation started to build that the Bulls might trade LaVine. He has been at the center of trade rumors for a while, and Chicago actually pulled the trigger on Sunday. The Bulls have released a tribute video for LaVine as he departs for Sacramento.

Expand Tweet

There is rarely a dull moment when Zach LaVine is on the floor, and that was certainly the case during his time with the Bulls. LaVine is a walking highlight, and Chicago fans loved watching him play in the Windy City.

LaVine put up some impressive numbers during his time with the Bulls as he averaged over 20 points per game in six out of the almost eight seasons that he spent with the team. His best statistical season came in 2020-21 as LaVine averaged over 27 PPG. He is one of the best players in the NBA, and he is in the midst of another big season as he takes his talents to the Kings.

Bulls fans have been waiting for the team to make a move like this, and now it has happened. It's not like the fans didn't like Zach LaVine, but because of the current situation that the team is in, trading away LaVine made sense. The Bulls have been in limbo the past few years as they haven't been bad enough to secure the best of the best in terms of draft picks, but they haven't been good enough to compete for anything significant.

The fans in Chicago wanted the team to build for the future, and trading Zach LaVine was a move that could make that happen. Now, the deal is done, but many Bulls fans were hoping they would get a better package for LaVine. Some fans are disappointed, but it doesn't sound like the Bulls are done making moves ahead of the trade deadline.