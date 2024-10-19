As the start of the 2024-25 NBA season draws near, the Chicago Bulls got a huge roster boost in the form of Lonzo Ball. Now as training camp winds down and preseason is over, rosters need to be finalized. The Bulls recently made a big roster decision on former Ohio State star EJ Liddell, opting to convert his contract to a two-way deal, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

The Bulls had initially added EJ Liddell to their roster on an Exhibit 10 contract. Under an Exhibit 10 contract, NBA teams can convert the deal to a two-way contract, or cut them and essentially retain their G League rights.

On a tw0-way contract, Liddell will spend most of the 2024-25 season playing for the Windy City Bulls, the Bulls G League affiliate. He will be limited to only 50 NBA games and won’t be eligible for the playoffs should the Bulls make the postseason.

The Bulls conversion of Liddell’s contract comes on the heels of them waiving Onuralp Bitim and Kenneth Loftin Jr. on Thursday. That brings the team’s roster to 15 standard contracts and three two-way contracts. That means that former Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker likely made the final roster.

Horton-Tucker was signed to a non-guaranteed camp deal and was not eligible for a two-way contract.

EJ Liddell’s pathway to the Bulls



To this point, EJ Liddell hasn’t had much of an opportunity in the NBA. He was originally drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. But he suffered a torn ACL during summer league that sidelined him for his entire rookie season.

Liddell made his NBA debut last year on Oct. 28 against the New York Knicks. He finished with two rebounds in a little over two minutes of play. He only appeared in eight games for the Pelicans last season with his career high of four points coming on Nov. 8 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The former Ohio State star was included in a trade to the Atlanta Hawks in the offseason that involved Dejounte Murray joining the Pelicans. Liddell suited up for the Hawks during NBA Summer League, but they ultimately traded him to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for David Roddy.

The Suns cut Liddell and that’s when he signed with the Bulls. He’s a bit of an undersized forward, but he is a good defensive player. He can also function as a stretch-four.