It took a long, long time, but Lonzo Ball finally returned to the basketball court from his various knee injuries and surgeries on Wednesday night in the Chicago Bulls' preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ball, who had not played in 1,006 days as a result of multiple knee surgeries and ailments, has taken the first step to what would be one of the biggest comebacks any player in NBA history has ever made from injuries.

When the former second overall pick stepped foot on the court in the Bulls' preseason game on Wednesday, euphoria overtook the entirety of United Center in Chicago. Ball, who was on a strict 16-minute restriction, finished the game with 10 points in the Bulls' 125-123 win. For Ball, this moment was unlike anything he had ever experienced, and he is super grateful for the opportunity to once again play basketball again.

“To be honest, it was just a blessing. That number sounds so crazy,” Ball told ESPN's Malika Andrews and Shams Charania on Thursday. “Even when I read that, I was like, ‘Man, 1,000 days?' It actually went by a lot faster than it sounded. The journey has been amazing. It's been a long one, but a lot of people have been with me, supporting me, and it all came together last night.”

This was a remarkable moment not just for Ball but the Bulls organization and the NBA as a whole. Nobody likes to see players get injured, especially high-profile players like Lonzo, who had started to show glimpses of his All-Star potential in Chicago prior to his first knee injury in January 2022.

Although some days were definitely harder than others, Ball never gave up hope that he would be able to play in the NBA again. Now he is a week away from playing in a meaningful regular-season game where he can continue his career after his two-and-a-half-year hiatus.

“I've been on this journey, but it hasn't been a solo trip,” Ball explained. “The Bulls have been with me 100 percent, my teammates have been with me along the way, training staff, higher ups, everybody. To get the game ball and a jersey signed by everybody, that moment — I will never get it back and never forget it.”

After making his grand return in a preseason game, the biggest question now revolves around what kind of role Ball will play with the Bulls this upcoming season. He obviously won't see heavy minutes for quite some time, if he ever does again, and the Bulls as an organization have changed their approach to things in recent seasons, most recently with Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan departing in the offseason.

The bottom line is that Ball still views himself as an impact player and has faith in his abilities to help the Bulls achieve one thing: winning games.

“I honestly feel like I can give good minutes on the court, however many that may be. I just want to help the team win. There is nothing that I want to do stats-wise. It is just going out there and doing my job, and I feel like I can still compete at a high level.

“That's why I wanted to come back, that's why I am back, and that's why I am playing.”