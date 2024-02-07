Bulls guard Coby White continues to stake his claim as the league's Most Improved Player with a historic night vs. the Timberwolves.

The entire 2023-24 season to this point has been a coming-out party for Chicago Bulls guard Coby White. Given the reins as the team's starting point guard, White continues to stake his claim as the league's Most Improved Player, with his performance on Tuesday night in the Bulls' 129-123 comeback win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime serving as yet another feather in his cap.

Despite falling behind by as many as 23 points, White embodied the John Cena ethos of never giving up. White dropped 21 of the Bulls' 32 fourth-quarter points, en route to finishing with 33 points, five rebounds, and seven assists, while making seven of his 13 triples on the night. In the process, White etched himself in elite Bulls history with such an outstanding performance.

According to StatMuse, Coby White became just one of four Bulls players to drop at least 33+ points, 5+ rebounds, 7+ assists, and 7+ threes in a single game, joining Michael Jordan, Zach LaVine, Ben Gordon, and Denzel Valentine as the only players to do so. And to put White in even greater rarefied air, only him and Jordan came out on the winning end while dropping those numbers.

LaVine, who crossed those marks on three separate occasions, lost all of those games, while Gordon and Valentine's efforts ended up in defeats as well.

Meanwhile, Michael Jordan, who isn't exactly known for his three-point marksmanship, dropped 44 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists while making seven shots from beyond the arc back on January 18, 1990 in the Bulls' 132-107 demolition of the Golden State Warriors.

Coby White was simply a man on a mission in the fourth quarter; he took advantage of a slacking Timberwolves defense, stretching them out way behind the arc with his insane range. White pulled up for four long-range bombs, two of which came from Stephen Curry range and two coming as a result of a nasty set of handles from the Bulls guard.

White may have been held scoreless in overtime, but he did enough to keep the Bulls in the game as DeMar DeRozan did the heavy lifting to get his team across the finish line as the victors. He is only 23 years old, so this might just be the start of his ascent into becoming one of the best guards in the league.