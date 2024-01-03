Hopefully, the Bulls do not miss Coby White for a long period of time.

The Chicago Bulls are struggling to break even in their win-loss record. The DeMar DeRozan-led squad needed all the firepower and shooting that they could get as they faced a Philadelphia 76ers that was loaded. Joel Embiid is back in the Sixers squad which meant more points were going to be put up on the board. Unfortunately, disaster would strike the team as Coby White went down.

Coby White went down hard and was holding his right ankle. The Bulls immediately advised him to head to the locker room for treatment and evaluation. However, he would make a return to the team's bench and finish the game there, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

He was able to play 28 minutes for the Bulls. This netted the team 14 points alongside three assists. Four rebounds rounded out his performance as a starter against the Sixers. But, none of these were close to being enough.

Joel Embiid was determined to get his squad their 23rd win of the season. He did so by putting up a monster triple-double which left the Bulls with no chance. This notched the Sixers 31 points along with 10 assists to show off his offensive artillery. Moreover, he cleaned up the boards 15 times as well to end the Bulls' hopes of a 16th win for their record.

Overall, White might still need to be treated and go into further evaluation when it comes to his ankle. Hopefully, the DeMar DeRozan-led Bulls will not lose more players as they are heading into a tough stretch of games soon.