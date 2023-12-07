The Bulls have now won three games in a row after beating the Hornets, and one player that stepped up in the win was Coby White.

The Chicago Bulls have now won three games in a row as they convincingly defeated the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night in Chicago. The Bulls controlled the game from the start and ended up winning 111-100. The Bulls are now 8-14 after the win, and they have won all three games on this win streak without star Zach LaVine. A lot of players have stepped up in his absence, and one of them is Coby White.

Coby White got the start for the Bulls against the Hornets on Wednesday, and he had a great game. White finished with 19 points on 6-16 shooting. He had a good scoring night, but head coach Billy Donovan is more impressed with the other ways in which he impacts the game.

“The scoring is important, and we need that from him, but there's going to be nights that he's not going to score, and he's not going to shoot the ball,” Billy Donovan told the media after the win. “I didn't think he had a great shooting night overall, you know, compared to what we've seen him do, and that's fine. But I really thought he impacted the game. The charges, the extra passes, what he did defensively, the way he's working. I think he's really focusing on being locked in on each possession instead of worrying about ‘am I missing or making shots?' That's a lot of growth from where he was three years ago. And not that he didn't care about those things, but I think he always felt like he needed to influence the game with his scoring.”

If the Bulls are going to keep this win streak going, White is going to need to have more performances like the one he had on Wednesday. Chicago will try to make it four in a row on Friday when they hit the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs.