The Chicago Bulls won an absolute thriller on Monday night at home against the San Antonio Spurs thanks to an unlikely fourth quarter comeback. The Spurs were up for just about the entire game as they led from their first basket until there were just 47 seconds left in the game. The Bulls trailed by as many as 19 in the second half, but they came all the way back to get the 114-110 win. Coby White capped off the comeback with a ridiculous poster dunk over Victor Wembanyama.

Victor Wembanyama has nearly a foot on Coby White, but it didn't matter in the late stages of the game on Monday night. The Bulls had a huge possession late as they were up by one point, and White was able to make a three-point game with a monster dunk over Wembanyama.

“I told myself the next time I go, I was gonna try to dunk it,” White said in his postgame interview. “That was my opportunity to dunk it. I kinda got it quick, I think if he [Victor Wembanyama] had come over one second earlier, he probably would've blocked it. So I tried to go quick and I tried to just take off. I closed my eyes and it worked out. … That's an emotional moment. That ain't even really me, I just got lost in the crowd. That ain't even really who I am.”

When you dunk over one of the best players in the league in a moment like that, it's fair to get caught up in the emotions. What a play from Coby White.

With the win, the Bulls improved to 17-19 on the year and they remain in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Things are looking wide open in the east as Chicago is just two games back of being in fifth place.

Coby White and the Bulls will return to action on Wednesday as they will be taking on the Indiana Pacers on the road.