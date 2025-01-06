ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the San Antonio Spurs and the Chicago Bulls on Monday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Bulls prediction and pick.

The San Antonio Spurs (18-17) face the Chicago Bulls (16-19) in a compelling Monday night matchup at the United Center. Victor Wembanyama, averaging an impressive 25.7 points per game, will be the focal point for the Spurs, looking to continue his stellar rookie campaign. Zach LaVine leads the Bulls with 22.7 points per game, providing a potent offensive challenge. Both teams sit just outside playoff positioning in their respective conferences and desperately need a win. With Chris Paul orchestrating the Spurs' offense and Nikola Vucevic anchoring the Bulls' interior, this non-conference clash promises high-energy basketball and potential playoff implications.

Here are the Spurs-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Bulls Odds

San Antonio Spurs: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -132

Chicago Bulls: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The San Antonio Spurs are poised to secure a victory against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, riding the wave of Victor Wembanyama's phenomenal performances. The French phenom has been on an absolute tear, showcasing his versatility and dominance on both ends of the court. In his last five games, Wembanyama has averaged an impressive 31.4 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 3.4 blocks per game. His recent 35-point, 18-rebound outing against the defending champion Denver Nuggets demonstrates his ability to excel against top-tier competition. The Spurs' offense, orchestrated by veteran point guard Chris Paul, has found its rhythm, with Wembanyama as the focal point. This dynamic duo's synergy will prove too much for the Bulls' defense to handle.

While the Bulls have shown flashes of brilliance, their inconsistent play and 16-19 record suggest they'll struggle to contain the Spurs' momentum. Zach LaVine's 22.7 points per game provide a solid offensive foundation for Chicago, but it pales in comparison to Wembanyama's impact. The Spurs' improved team chemistry and Wembanyama's ability to take over games in crucial moments, as evidenced by his 50-point performance against the Wizards earlier this season, give them a significant edge. With the Bulls' home record at a disappointing 6-11, the Spurs are well-positioned to capitalize on Chicago's home-court struggles and secure a road victory, further solidifying their playoff aspirations.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Chicago Bulls are primed to secure a victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, leveraging their home-court advantage at the United Center. Despite their inconsistent home record this season, the Bulls have historically drawn the highest average attendance in the NBA, creating an electrifying atmosphere that can intimidate visiting teams.

The Bulls' roster, led by the dynamic scoring ability of Zach LaVine, who's averaging 22.7 points per game, presents a formidable challenge for the young Spurs team. Chicago's veteran leadership and playoff experience will be crucial in outmaneuvering the Spurs' inexperienced squad. Additionally, the Bulls' familiarity with their home court's nuances, from shooting backgrounds to court dimensions, gives them a subtle edge in execution. With the Spurs potentially fatigued from travel and adjusting to the time zone difference, the Bulls are well-positioned to capitalize on these advantages and secure a crucial win as they push for a stronger playoff position in the competitive Eastern Conference.

Final Spurs-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The upcoming clash between the San Antonio Spurs (18-16) and the Chicago Bulls (15-19) at the United Center promises to be an intriguing matchup. Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs' rookie sensation, has been on a tear, averaging an impressive 25.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks per game. His recent performances, including a 35-point, 18-rebound outing against the Nuggets, showcase his game-changing potential. For the Bulls, Zach LaVine leads the charge with 22.7 points per game, supported by Nikola Vucevic's double-double average of 20.4 points and 10.1 rebounds. Chicago's offense ranks fifth in the league, scoring 117.9 points per game, but their defense has struggled, allowing 121.3 points per contest.

The Spurs' balanced approach, with Chris Paul orchestrating the offense and contributing 8.3 assists per game, could prove challenging for the Bulls' defense. However, Chicago's home-court advantage and their superior three-point shooting (16.5 made threes per game, second-best in the NBA) could be decisive factors. Given Wembanyama's dominant form and the Spurs' better overall record, San Antonio might edge out a close victory. However, the Bulls' offensive firepower and home crowd could make this a tightly contested affair that comes down to the wire but in the end the Spurs back on track with yet another ATS victory on the road in Chicago.

Final Spurs-Bulls Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs -2 (-110), Over 235.5 (-110)