Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball made a highlight play early in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. He picked off a pass from Tyrese Haliburton intended for Andrew Nembhard and then raced down the court on a fastbreak. Haliburton gave chase, but Ball finished off the sequence with a stylish left-handed layup.

The Pacers' broadcaster covering the game reacted to the play, saying, “Able to swerve, bend that corner.” The phrase caught the attention of those familiar with it. Just a week before, LiAngelo Ball, Lonzo's brother and known as “G3” in the rap world, dropped his debut track “Tweaker.”

Lonzo Ball's brother LiAngelo Ball releasing “Tweaker”

LiAngelo released his “Tweaker” track under Born to Ball Music Group, quickly setting social media on fire. The song made its way into sports teams' locker rooms and gained massive attention in the rap world, earning co-signs from stars like Lil Yachty and T-Pain.

The chorus kicks off with the line, ”I might swerve, bend that corner, Woah.”

Fans noted that “Tweaker” carried strong mid-2000s vibes, which made its debut on WorldStarHipHop feel perfectly nostalgic. The track quickly gained traction, amassing over five million views.

The 26-year-old's rising momentum earned LiAngelo a spot to perform at Rolling Loud California 2025 in March, with even more buzz surrounding him as another snippet recently surfaced on social media.

Lonzo Ball's play was one of the few bright spots for the Bulls in their matchup against the Pacers. Chicago found itself down 29-18 after the first quarter and 100-76 going into the fourth, eventually falling 129-113. Ball finished the game with five points, three rebounds, two steals, one block, and one assist in 19 minutes of action.

The Ball brothers careers outside of basketball

LiAngelo Ball's NBA career hasn't gone as he envisioned, but he might have found his niche in the music industry. His brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, have been seen vibing to the hit released by their basketball-turned-artist sibling.

The middle child of the Ball brothers isn’t the only one to venture into music—Lonzo, currently with the Chicago Bulls, has released two albums of his own in the past.

However, Lonzo Ball has mentioned several times that he would have pursued a rap career if basketball hadn't worked out. During his nearly three-year hiatus from the game to recover from severe knee injuries, he spent some time writing and recording songs in the studio.

When LiAngelo Ball’s track “Tweaker” gained popularity, fans quickly started attributing the lyrics to the Bulls guard. However, Lonzo took to X (formerly Twitter) to set the record straight, saying, “Only credit I deserve is the cover art lol G really that!”

The Ball brothers also host a podcast together, where Lonzo has often praised his brother’s untapped potential. While he likely meant basketball, it seems that potential is now being realized in the music industry. Although LiAngelo Ball still dreams of joining his brothers in the NBA, for now, his rap career is taking the spotlight.