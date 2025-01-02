LiAngelo Ball might not be dominating the NBA courts like his brothers Lonzo and LaMelo, but he’s grabbing attention in a different arena—music. A snippet of his upcoming track recently surfaced online, sending fans into a frenzy, per HotNewHipHop. The rough audio quality of the clip added an unexpected charm, enhancing its nostalgic 2000s vibe reminiscent of Big Tymers and No Limit classics. This throwback appeal resonated with listeners who appreciate the era's iconic beats.

The track first gained traction when LiAngelo previewed it for popular streamer N3on, sparking debates about whether it’s a genuine hit or just another viral meme. Regardless of the mixed reactions, the buzz around the song only grew when Gelo teased its official release through Worldstar, scheduled for Friday, January 3. Fans eagerly await to see if the track solidifies his place in hip-hop or if this moment fades into internet history.

LiAngelo’s musical endeavor is more than just a creative outlet. It’s a refreshing shift in public narratives surrounding him, often marred by undue criticism. For now, this musical venture brings a lighter, more playful side of Gelo to the spotlight.

A Dream Beyond the Mic

While music has taken center stage, basketball remains at the heart of LiAngelo Ball’s aspirations. Coming from a family synonymous with basketball excellence, Gelo has faced a uniquely challenging journey. Unlike his brothers, his path has been riddled with injuries and setbacks. Most recently, he joined a team in Mexico, only to suffer an injury after two games. Despite these hurdles, he remains determined to make his NBA dreams a reality.

“I’d love to go to the NBA and play with my brothers,” the 26-year-old shared. He firmly believes that his journey through the G-League, combined with his brothers’ influence, could pave the way for his NBA entry.

For now, Gelo juggles his pursuit of basketball greatness with his burgeoning music career. Whether this viral moment signals a new chapter or a brief diversion, one thing is clear—LiAngelo Ball is determined to keep creating, whether it’s on the court or in the studio.