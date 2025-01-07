LiAngelo Ball’s unexpected journey from athlete to music sensation continues to gain momentum, with his viral track “Tweaker” earning him a coveted spot at Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2025, per UpRoxx. The middle Ball brother, performing under the moniker G3, has captured fans’ attention not only online but also in the world of live music. His placement on the second line of Saturday’s festival lineup, alongside headliners like ASAP Rocky and Playboi Carti, shows how quickly his music career has skyrocketed.

“Tweaker,” which first gained traction as a meme thanks to its nostalgic nod to mid-2000s hip-hop, has evolved into a genuine hit. Released as an exclusive on WorldStarHipHop, the track has amassed nearly 4 million views on YouTube and earned a spot on streaming platforms. Teams like the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets have adopted LiAngelo's song for their social media content, while NFL teams and fans alike continue to celebrate wins with its infectious beat. Even a news reporter quoting its lyrics on air has added to the song’s cultural resonance.

LiAngelo’s Next Big Play

Rolling Loud represents a pivotal moment for Ball, whose basketball dreams didn’t pan out like those of his brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo. Yet, he’s forging a unique path, using his viral success to carve out a space in the music industry. While many fans initially embraced “Tweaker” for its nostalgic vibe, the song has since earned genuine praise, with many predicting that G3’s star will only rise from here.

The festival’s confidence in Ball’s potential is evident. His mid-tier placement, above well-established acts like Bas of Dreamville, suggests Rolling Loud organizers see G3 as more than a passing trend. Fans are eagerly speculating about his live performance, wondering if he’ll match the energy of his breakout track or bring something entirely new to the stage.

Lonzo Ball remains one of LiAngelo’s biggest supporters, teasing more music on the horizon and celebrating his brother’s success on social media. With Rolling Loud on the horizon and “Tweaker” still dominating locker rooms and playlists, LiAngelo’s transformation into a music artist is shaping up to be one of the most surprising—and exciting—stories of 2025.