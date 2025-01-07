LiAngelo Ball, also known as G3, has captured the sports and music world with his viral hit, “Tweaker.” The track has sparked widespread attention, playing in NBA and NFL locker rooms alike, including those of the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Detroit Lions. With over 2.7 million views on YouTube and a spot as the number one trending song on YouTube Music, “Tweaker” has proven to be more than just a flash in the pan.

Fans have compared the song’s nostalgic vibe to the golden era of early 2000s music. The upbeat, catchy tune has even led listeners to reminisce about burning CDs and cruising with old-school hits blaring. The song’s rising popularity has sparked calls for LiAngelo’s music to dominate the charts in 2025. His oldest brother, Lonzo Ball, has been vocal in his support, dubbing it the “Year of G” on social media.

During a recent postgame interview with the Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, “Tweaker” played in the background, drawing a laugh from Mitchell, who commented on its infectious appeal. “Shoutout to LiAngelo Ball,” he quipped.

Lonzo on LiAngelo's Talent

Despite being credited as a co-writer, Lonzo clarified his contribution to “Tweaker” with humor, stating, “Only credit I deserve is the cover art lol G really that.” The Chicago Bulls guard has embraced his role as a cheerleader for his younger brother, showcasing unwavering belief in LiAngelo’s talent.

LiAngelo Ball, who continues to hold aspirations of joining the NBA, has taken a different path from his brothers Lonzo and LaMelo, who have found success in the league. Though his basketball career hasn’t taken off as hoped, LiAngelo’s transition into music has given him a platform to shine in a way he never expected.

Speaking on Angel Reese’s podcast, LiAngelo shared his hopes of one day playing alongside his brothers in the NBA. For now, though, he seems to be thriving as a music artist. Lonzo hinted that fans should expect more from G3, fueling excitement for what could become a breakout year for the middle Ball brother.