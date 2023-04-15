Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Chicago Bulls saw their season come to an end on Friday evening in South Beach with a Play-In loss to the Miami Heat. But in order to get there in the first place, they had to beat the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. The daughter of DeMar DeRozan played her part in that victory, throwing the Raps off with her yelling behind the hoop as the home team missed a crucial 18 free throws.

Unfortunately, Diar faced some online threats and criticism after the scenes at Scotiabank and even had to be escorted out of the arena as a result. Following the defeat to Miami, DeRozan addressed the situation and went off on the “miserable” people who sent hurtful messages to his child.

Via KC Johnson:

“It’s crazy. It’s the world we live in. No matter how good something could be, you still got miserable people that just don’t have a life, honestly. It’s sad. All I care about is my daughter enjoying her moment.”

The worst part? DeRozan poured his heart and soul into the Raptors organization for years, yet this is how some fans of the franchise repay him. Let’s also be honest. If you can’t drain free throws because of a young girl screaming every time you take a shot from the line, there’s a problem. These are the best players in the world.

DeMar DeRozan hit the nail on the head, though. There are far too many keyboard heroes out there who suddenly have the confidence to blurt things out on social media. It’s truly sickening. This is a 9-year-old kid.

Ridiculous.