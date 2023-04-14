Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Lonzo Ball couldn’t hide his pain as he’s unable to help the Chicago Bulls, especially amid their bid to make it to the playoffs through the Play-In tournament. Despite that, however, he’s doing what he can to make his presence felt by the team.

Ahead of the Bulls’ final Play-In showdown with the Miami Heat for the eighth seed in the East, Ball took to Twitter to show his support for the franchise. He expressed his regret not being able to join them in the contest, but he promised that he’ll come back and make it up for them.

“Wish I was battling with my Bulls brothers! Just know my comeback will be stronger than ever,” Ball wrote.

Lonzo Ball has been officially shut down for the whole season back in February after it was made clear there’s just not enough time for him to heal from his bothersome left knee injury and be able to return.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 25-year-old underwent two surgeries at the beginning and end of 2022 to help address his knee injury. Unfortunately his progress didn’t go as planned and he continues to experience discomfort in his knee, so much so that he even needed to get a platelet-rich plasma injection to help alleviate the pain.

Chicago have largely struggled in the 2022-23 season in the absence on Ball, but they were still able to qualify for the Play-In. The team, who ended up with the 10th seed, even shocked the ninth-seeded Toronto Raptors to set up the do-or-die clash with the Heat for that final postseason spot.

While he’s away from the Bulls to continue his rehab, Ball will definitely be tuned in for Friday’s showdown as he cheers for Chicago to make the playoffs.