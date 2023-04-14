A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The daughter of Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan made all sorts of headlines on Wednesday night following the key role she played in Chicago’s NBA Play-In Tournament win against the Toronto Raptors. Diar, who is currently nine years young, was an adorable figure sitting courtside as she did her best to distract the Raptors players while they were taking their free throws throughout the game. As it turns out, however, some disgusting Toronto fans were not at all pleased by her antics.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of TNT, Bulls security personnel had to escort Diar out of the Raptors’ Scotiabank Arena after the young girl ended up on the receiving end of some dire threats on social media:

“DeMar DeRozan’s daughter, Diar, was escorted out of Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday by Bulls’ security and led to team bus with her father after NBA notified team of severe online threats directed at the nine-year-old, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport,” Haynes wrote in his tweet.

That’s sick. There’s absolutely no excuse for anyone to threaten a nine-year-old girl — even more so over a basketball game. We all know how passionate Raptors fans can be, but for the most part, these folks have earned a respectable reputation as a fan base. It’s sad to hear that there were some fans who swooped down to this level, thereby smearing the good name of Raptors supporters everywhere.

To make matters worse, this is DeMar DeRozan’s daughter we’re talking about here. DeMar was a loyal servant for the Raptors for many years before he ended up suiting up for the Bulls, which is why it’s even more shocking that Toronto fans decided to turn on one of their own.

For his part, however, DeRozan did not seem too concerned with the incident:

“As long as she was there with her father, I wasn’t worried about anything happening! It was just a precautionary measure and I appreciate that,” he said, via Chris Haynes.

Either way, this is just living proof that at times, the world still remains to be a sick place.