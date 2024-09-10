DeMar DeRozan revealed on Podcast P with Paul George that Alex Caruso is among his top three favorite teammates. Both players were teammates for three seasons with the Chicago Bulls, starting in the 2021-22 NBA season. Sadly, Caruso was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder last June for Josh Giddey. That means that fans will no longer see the duo of Caruso and DeRozan.

Despite parting ways, DeRozan acknowledged that Caruso is undoubtedly one of his favorite teammates. The Bulls star didn't go in-depth as to why his former teammate was one of his favorites. However, he did go straight to the point and said he loved playing Caruso.

“One thing I really appreciate about my time in Chicago was definitely my teammates. All of them. From Coby White to Pat Williams, Vuc, Zach, Lonzo, all those guys that I played with. It was a special time. I gained a different type of bond with most of those guys that was there for sure. My dog AC. That's my favorite… Listen, my bad AC [for not naming earlier]. Caruso… I gotta put this out here. Caruso is probably my top 3 favorite teammates of all time. I love that dude man. I love… I love AC man. He knows. He knows how I greet him every time. That's my dog.”

Looking back at DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso's time as teammates

When the Los Angeles Lakers passed on Alex Caruso in the summer of 2021, the Chicago Bulls saw the opportunity to sign one of the best defensive guards in the league. At that time, the Bulls were trying to build a team around Zach LaVine in hopes of possibly contending for the NBA title. Chicago then acquired DeMar DeRozan which further solidified their status as contenders in the Eastern Conference.

True enough, the Bulls were able to improve their standings from ranking 11th in the 2020-21 season to securing the sixth seed in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. DeRozan, as expected, became the focal point of the Bulls' offense alongside LaVine. Then on defense was none other than Caruso, who provided 1.7 steals per game in his first season in Chicago.

Unfortunately, their strength in the east was short-lived as they often found themselves competing for a playoff spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Despite these setbacks, it's easy to understand why DeRozan enjoyed his time playing alongside Caruso. ‘AC' is one of those players who knows how to hustle for the ball and provide efficient support for his team. Hopefully, Caruso remains the same now about to suit up for the Oklahoma City Thunder. As for DeRozan, hopefully, he gets along with his new teammate Josh Giddey.