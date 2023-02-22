In spite of all the rumors surrounding the Chicago Bulls during the NBA Trade Deadline, this team decided to stand pat. They will now head to the second half of the season with pretty much the same group after opting not to make any big moves before the trade deadline expired. For his part, DeMar DeRozan is just keeping it cool.

DeRozan was recently asked to share his thoughts on all the trade rumors surrounding his Bulls. The 33-year-old had the perfect response as he brushed off all the trade talk:

“Rumors? What’s that? I don’t know what rumors are. I don’t pay attention to them,” DeRozan said with a smile.

DeMar DeRozan was himself linked to a possible move away from Chicago this past couple of months. This is amid all the supposed turmoil within the locker room, as well as the fact that the Bulls just aren’t really a very good team at the moment. They entered the break with a 26-33 record and are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference. At this point, however, the six-time All-Star is just taking all the trade rumors with a grain of salt.

Chicago may not have pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade, but they did bring on Patrick Beverley via free agency. Pat Bev is no star, but he certainly brings a lot to the table for the Bulls. He won’t be their savior, but he is expected to make a significant impact on the squad the rest of the way.