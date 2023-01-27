The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching. How active the Chicago Bulls will be when it comes to their core guys remains to be seen. But there’s at least one trade that’s likely to happen with one of its peripheral pieces.

Bulls big man Andre Drummond is rumored to be firmly on the trade block. His brief tenure in Chicago hasn’t yielded him the rotation spot he would have expected as head coach Billy Donovan has opted to go small rather than substitute Nikola Vucevic with a traditional center when he needs a breather. The writing appears to be on the wall before the NBA trade deadline, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.