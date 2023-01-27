The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching. How active the Chicago Bulls will be when it comes to their core guys remains to be seen. But there’s at least one trade that’s likely to happen with one of its peripheral pieces.
Bulls big man Andre Drummond is rumored to be firmly on the trade block. His brief tenure in Chicago hasn’t yielded him the rotation spot he would have expected as head coach Billy Donovan has opted to go small rather than substitute Nikola Vucevic with a traditional center when he needs a breather. The writing appears to be on the wall before the NBA trade deadline, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.
“Do not be surprised, league sources say, if the Bulls move former All-Star center Andre Drummond before the Feb. 9 trade. Drummond has been allotted fewer than 15 minutes in each of Chicago’s past 12 games.”
The former two-time All-Star ranks 11th on the Bulls in minutes played this season, averaging just 13.0 per contest. He’s averaged just 6.1 points and 6.6 rebounds in his time on the floor which both rank as career lows. With Vucevic featuring in all 48 games the Bulls have played thus far and counting, Drummond hasn’t even been able to garner the occasional spot start to get his feet wet every once in a while.
Several playoff teams could use a bruising big man with four rebounding titles under his belt. Should the Bulls not re-integrate Andre Drummond back into the rotation in the next week or so, he appears destined to don new threads by the second week of February.