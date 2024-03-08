The Chicago Bulls are in the final stretch of the regular season as there is just a little over a month remaining before the postseason. Chicago has their eyes on the postseason, and if the season ended today, they would be in the play-in tournament. The Bulls are 30-32 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. It's going to be a fun ride to the finish line.
Right now, the Bulls are in the midst of a four-game road trip, and they have played in two thrillers. Chicago has won both games, and DeMar DeRozan turning it on in the fourth quarter has been the reason why. He was been incredibly clutch as he has scored 17 and 19 points in the fourth quarter in the last two games, and the Bulls have won both games. DeRozan knows every game is going to be a battle for the remainder of the year.
“We just got to stay the course, do what we need to do, pull out the victory and carry on,” DeMar DeRozan said after the Bulls beat the Kings, according to an article from ESPN. “Every single game is going to be tough.”
DeRozan knows that finding a way into the postseason isn't going to be easy. Right now, the Bulls are firmly in position to make the play-in tournament in the East as they have a five-game lead on the first team out of position. It's going to be an exciting race to the finish line, and this season, the Bulls want to make it even farther than the play-in.