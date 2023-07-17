The Drew League has become a rite of passage for many young basketball players in Los Angeles. Before many of them have gone to become both college and professional stars, they got their start against tough competition at the Drew League. The summer pro-am has grown in popularity over the years and not only does it attract the top local talent, but also some of the best pro, college and high school players in the nation. One of the top local stars who always comes back to play in the Drew League each offseason is Chicago Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan made his season debut this weekend and displayed his arsenal of offensive skill.

DeMar DeRozan pulled up to a Drew League game in his hometown of Compton for some offseason buckets 🪣 pic.twitter.com/UTgi7E5RTZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 17, 2023

Now entering his third season with the Bulls, DeMar DeRozan is no doubt using the Drew League to get in some extra work in preparation for next season. The runs are always good there and it's a fun way for NBA players to sharpen their skills and try new moves.

A six-time All-Star, DeRozan is tasked with helping lead the Bulls back to prominence. The past couple seasons have not exactly gone as anticipated when the Bulls brought DeRozan in ahead of the 2021-22 season. This past season, DeRozan averaged 24.5 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 50.4 percent shooting from the field, 32.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line while being named to the All-Star team for the second consecutive year.

The Bulls finished last season in the play-in. The defeated the Toronto Raptors before falling to the Miami Heat.