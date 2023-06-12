With the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat nearing its ultimate conclusion, the basketball world will soon shift its attention to the offseason. One of the most exciting aspects of the summer has got to be all the pro-am leagues across the nation, with perhaps none more relevant than the Drew League in LA. Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving pulled up for the opening weekend of the high-profile tournament, and he brought a major announcement with him to boot.

Kyrie has officially started up the Drew League hype train this summer by declaring his intention to take part in this year's summer tournament:

Kyrie announced that he'll be playing in the Drew League this summer

Kyrie Irving pulled up for the opening weekend of the Drew League

Irving was speaking with Drew League commissioner Chaniel Smiley when was caught on camera saying that he intends to play in the league this offseason. This is obviously a welcome development for the Drew, which is hoping for more superstar power this summer. Last season, the likes of LeBron James, Trae Young, and DeMar DeRozan, among others, graced the Drew League with their presence, and it was a smashing success, all things considered.

According to NBA reporter Law Murray of The Athletic, Kyrie Irving is expected to make his Drew League debut in July:

“Kyrie Irving is expected to make his Drew League debut next month with Nation Wide Souljas,” Murray wrote in his tweet.

With NBA free agency looming for the enigmatic Mavs guard, Kyrie Irving's summer is about to get even busier. He's going to be the talk of the town once he suits up for the Drew League, and ultimately, this could help him negotiate a better deal with Dallas (or elsewhere?).