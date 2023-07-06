The Drew League won the 2023 Red Bull Pro-Am Basketball Classic at King Drew Magnet School in Los Angeles, CA. The tournament lasted three days and included plenty of entertainment and excitement throughout. The final day of the event even included a three-point contest and a celebrity/influencer game.

Six different leagues competed in the tournament. Los Angeles' Drew League, New York Dyckman's Basketball, Baltimore's Brunson League, Atlanta’s Entertainment Basketball League, Miami's Pro League, and Philadelphia's Danny Rumph Classic all were involved.

The games were streamed on the Ballislife YouTube channel. The Red Bull celebrity/influencer game, Red Bull Run the Racks 3-point contest, and the championship game can be viewed here.

The Drew League ultimately defeated Dyckman in the championship contest. Dyckman performed well throughout the tournament, but defeating the Drew League was always going to be difficult. They entered the tournament as a favorite and avoided being upset.

Dakarai Tucker led the charge in the final game, scoring 22 points to lead the Drew League. Jonathan Gibson added 19 points of his own in their convincing 94-75 win.

Chaniel Smiley, commissioner of the Drew League, commented on the victory following the tournament.

“I’m really proud of these guys because I knew all the other teams were gunning for us,” Smiley said. “The fact that we were able to prevail means a lot for LA. We putting on for the whole city.”

This Red Bull event is continuing to grow in popularity. It won't be long before the entire country is tuning in.

You can learn more at the Red Bull website.