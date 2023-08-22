The Chicago Bulls signed free agent Torrey Craig during NBA free agency, and DeMar DeRozan is one Bulls player that will definitely approve of the acquisition. Appearing on JJ Redick's ‘Old Man and The Three' Podcast last year, DeRozan had some extremely high praise for Craig's prowess on the defensive end, reports NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson.

“I give him [Torrey Craig] top-two players in the league that defends me the best.”

That is what DeRozan had to say about Craig in terms of who in the NBA knows how to lock him up the best. DeRozan is one of the best isolation scorers in the association and definitely has some credibility when claiming who in the NBA is a top defender. Craig took notice to this endorsement, giving his appreciation for the love from his new teammate.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

“It means a lot. He's [DeMar DeRozan] a great player. Him saying that is a level of respect. I admire guys like that.”

Craig emphasizes that he has a lot of respect for DeRozan and implies how easily the two will work well together now that they are teammates on the Bulls. Craig figures to come in and be a key role player for Chicago in 2023, while additionally possessing a tenacious mentality that DeRozan will appreciate.

Stay tuned into any further updates surrounding new Bulls forward Torrey Craig and how he acclimates to DeMar DeRozan and his new teammates. If these comments are any indication, Craig will fight right in alongside DeRozan throughout the 2023 campaign in Chicago.