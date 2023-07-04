Torrey Craig started off his career wearing the No. 3. Due to unforeseen circumstances, though, he had to change his number as he jumped from team to team over the past few years. The 32-year-old veteran recently signed a deal with the Chicago Bulls and it appears that the first thing on his mind was getting back his old number. Unfortunately for him, it did not go according to plan.

The moment Craig realized that the No. 3 with the Bulls was already taken, he quickly took action. He hit up Andre Drummond with a monetary offer he couldn't refuse in exchange for the jersey number. As it turns out, however, Craig's offer actually wasn't as compelling as he thought:

Newest Chicago Bull Torrey Craig offered Andre Drummond $500 to have jersey number 3. (Picture via @TCraig_23) pic.twitter.com/bFNz5QqD2i — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 3, 2023

That's a hilarious exchange between the two Bulls teammates. Apparently, there was no way Andre Drummond was going to accept the $500 bribe from Craig. To be fair, Craig's new deal with the Bulls was just for $5.4 million for two years, so you could understand the frugality from his end. That's no small amount, but it absolutely pales in comparison to the hundreds of millions of dollars that were spent throughout the first few days of NBA free agency.

Even Coby White and the great Scottie Pippen had to get dragged into the conversation as the pair argued about their jersey numbers. Whatever the case might be, it appears that Torrey Craig was unsuccessful with his jersey negotiations with Drummond. Apparently, Andre is much more difficult to deal with than the Bulls, who were more than happy to offer Craig a two-year deal.