The Chicago Bulls might not be competing for titles at the moment, but DeMar DeRozan loves playing for the organization.

The veteran forward will become a free agent next summer and Bulls GM Marc Eversley said recently that he wants to extend DeRozan, who they see as a long-term piece for the franchise. DeRozan evidently feels the same way.

Via Mark Medina of SportsKeeda:

“That’s a place I want to be and end my career. I want to be able to accomplish everything I’ve set out to accomplish. That’s all I can worry about and control. I have the utmost confidence in myself. I’ll let my agent and the organization deal with that side of things, to be honest man. From their standpoint, they want me to be there long-term and vice versa. We’ll see what happens from there.”

DeRozan was acquired by the Bulls in a sign-and-trade with the San Antonio Spurs in August of 2021, ultimately signing a three-year, $85 million deal. He went on to play a massive part in the team returning to the playoffs in 2022, despite a first-round exit against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bulls' future faces a lot of uncertainty at the moment. Zach LaVine's name has popped up in trade rumors for months and Lonzo Ball may never play basketball again, although he does appear to be making progress in his rehab from another knee operation.

Regardless, DeMar DeRozan feels comfortable in the Windy City as the Bulls' most reliable player and clear leader in the locker room. Agreeing on a new deal only makes sense if Chicago does want to remain competitive.