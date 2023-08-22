The last several years have not been kind to the Chicago Bulls as an organization. They've made the playoffs just once in the last six seasons and after signing Lonzo Ball in 2021, he has only played in 35 total games with organization because of ongoing knee problems that are threatening to end his career. While there are certainly some dark clouds hovering over this organization, one bright spot for the Bulls has been All-Star DeMar DeRozan.

Also signing with the team in 2021, DeRozan has cemented himself as one of the best offensive talents in the league in Chicago, and he's recorded back-to-back All-Star seasons for the first time since he was with the Toronto Raptors in 2017 and 2018. What the future holds for the 34-year-old is unknown at this time, though, as he is entering the final year of his contract and set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Even though they have struggled these last handful of seasons, the Bulls have continued to show no interest in trading or moving on from DeRozan. Time is running out for this franchise and if they do intend on keeping their star forward, a decision will need to be made soon.

Bulls general manager Marc Eversley recently talked with The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry about the state of the franchise and Eversley was asked about what DeRozan's future in Chicago is looking like.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

“DeMar’s been great. He’s been terrific for this group, not only on the court but off the court,” Eversley stated. “He’s been a leader. I would love DeMar to be part of this program long term. Let’s see how that plays out and what that looks like going forward. … He’s been an integral part of this program’s success. We hope he is here long term.”

Based on the GM's comments, it does appear as if the organization would like to keep the veteran on a new, long-term deal. However, there have been no reports of DeRozan and his representation holding contract extension discussions with the team despite him being eligible for a four-year, $179 million deal.

Given their lack of success and the financial problems they are close to running into, extending DeMar may not be the best thing for Chicago. DeMar recently turned 34 years old and keeping him for another four years would mean that the team would be responsible for paying DeRozan upwards of $45 million when he is 38. Then again, the organization did just extend 32-year-old center Nikola Vucevic, keeping him under contract with the team through his age 35 season.

On the flip side of things, keeping DeRozan may wind up being vital to the Bulls since he is set to become a free agent next offseason. He may have just turned 34, but he's playing some of the best basketball of his career. Getting zero value for DeRozan by letting him walk away in free agency would be a disaster for Chicago.

This is a tough position for the franchise to be in, especially since there is no clear path to success presenting itself at this time. Nonetheless, there does appear to be interest from the team's side of things in keeping DeMar DeRozan long-term. Now, the question leading up to training camp and the start of the season is whether or not they will extend the veteran on a new deal.