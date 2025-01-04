Ahead of his one-day pop-up flower shop in Chicago, former Chicago Bulls star Derrick Rose, the former 2011 MVP, sat down for an exclusive interview with ESPN’s Sham Charania. Rose discussed various topics, including his one-day pop-up flower shop titled Rose’s Flower Shop and a potential Bulls tribute statue and jersey retirement.

Rose wasn’t a fan of the statue idea. But a Bulls’ jersey retirement sounded better, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“I would love that,” Rose replied. That would be my way of getting close to the top 75. And I’m only saying that because it relates to the MVP thing, where it’s only a handful or a small group that got that trophy back there.”

As for a statue, Rose isn’t a fan of the idea.

“The statue. The way people have been creating the statues; no,” Rose said. “I do not want no statue. No statue. Jerry, no statue. Please, Michael. No statue.”

Expand Tweet

The one-day event led to fans lining up for miles, wrapped around blocks from the event. The retired NBA star turned business owner launched his business months after announcing retirement. After playing for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2023-24, Rose officially retired from the NBA during the offseason.

Derrick Rose pops out with a pop-up flower shop in Chicago

Bulls legend Derrick Rose has a deep connection to Chicago beyond his playing days with the Bulls. As a graduate of Simeon Career Academy, the 2008 No. 1 overall pick became the youngest MVP in NBA history in 2011. Electric performances and untapped potential tarnished by a season-ending injury limited his dominance. Now, he’s stepping into the floral business to reconnect with his Chicago roots.

Although the lingering injuries derailed his career from the perennial All-Star he was during his heyday, Rose took on secondary roles with stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Detriot Pistons, and the New York Knicks. He played 24 games with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2023-24, averaging 8.0 points and 3.2 assists in 16.6 minutes.

It was a far cry from the 25.0 points on 44.5% shooting, 7.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 steals he posted during his MVP season. However, his renaissance years had bright spots, including a 50-point performance with the Timberwolves in 2018-19. The memorable moment drove Rose to tears and was a testament to his love for the game despite numerous setbacks that led to him quickly becoming a role player.

Still, Rose will be forever remembered for inspiring a generation of score-first point guards, who make up for many of the stars who lead the NBA today.