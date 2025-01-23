Former NBA star Derrick Rose recently opened up about one of the most heartbreaking moments of his career: the torn ACL injury he suffered during the 2012 NBA Playoffs while playing for the Chicago Bulls. Speaking on the Out the Mud Podcast, hosted by former NBA players Zach Randolph and Tony Allen, Rose shared vivid and emotional details of the injury and its aftermath, offering fans a rare glimpse into his struggles.

Rose described the moment of impact during the Bulls' first-round matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, recalling the instant recognition that something was severely wrong.

“Of course the pop. I knew that I tore my sh*t right away,” Rose said. “Nerves started shaking your leg and you can’t control the nerves – like oh sh*t, like something really happened. Tried to walk, couldn’t walk.”

Derrick Rose's devastating ACL injuries derails Bulls' championship hopes & sparks emotional recovery journey

The injury, which occurred late in Game 1 with the Bulls holding a comfortable lead, sent shockwaves through the basketball world. Derrick Rose, the youngest MVP in NBA history at just 22 years old, had led Chicago to a league-best 62-20 record during the 2010-11 season and was widely seen as the key to their championship aspirations.

The emotional toll of the injury quickly set in for Rose. He recounted the solitary moment when he was alone during the MRI process, and the devastating news that followed.

“I started to cry because that was the first time I was by myself,” Rose said. “It hit me – Damn, what happened if this motherf**ker is tore… it’s over. Get out of the machine, they tell me that it’s tore – I f**king break down crying. My mom there, she’s trying to help me.”

The injury marked the beginning of a grueling recovery process, both physically and mentally. Rose detailed the painstaking rehabilitation journey, from learning how to walk again to enduring the persistent pain that followed him throughout his career.

“You gotta get through the scar tissue first. F**k the scar tissue – what about when you gotta get on the bike prior to you start walking and you try to get fully around,” he said. “You feel like you’re by yourself – like the entire time, feeling like you’re the only one.”

Rose's resilience through pain cements his enduring NBA legacy

Derrick Rose explained the psychological challenges that came with realizing he would never fully return to his pre-injury form. Despite the setbacks, he continued to push through the pain for the remainder of his 15-year career.

“I’m never going to be the same. Like, I’m never going to be the same. I swear… can I play through this pain because every day it’s not going to be like pain-free when you’re dealing with an injury. After my ACL injury all the way into my 15th year, I played through some type of pain – for all those years to get to where I was at.”

Rose’s story is a stark reminder of the challenges athletes face behind the scenes. For a player who once carried the hopes of an entire city as the face of the Chicago Bulls, his resilience and determination to overcome adversity remain a testament to his legacy.

The injury not only altered the trajectory of Rose’s career but also left an indelible mark on the basketball world. Despite the heartbreak, Rose’s achievements — including three All-Star selections, the 2009 Rookie of the Year award, and his historic MVP season — continue to cement his place as one of the most influential players of his generation.