Zach LaVine has made his decision...

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine won't return this 2023-24 season. This is after he decided to undergo a season-ending surgery to address his foot injury.

The Bulls released an official update on Saturday, revealing that LaVine consulted with his representation, Klutch Sports, to determine the best course of action for him. Recent reports indicated that his right ankle has healed, but he's still feeling some discomfort from his foot (per KC Johnson of NBC Sports). With that, his camp made the decision to have him go under the knife to really tackle the main source of the bothersome problem.

LaVine will have surgery on February 5 and is expected to be out for four to six months.

“After seeking additional medical opinions, in consultation with the Chicago Bulls training and medical staff, guard Zach LaVine and Klutch Sports Group have elected surgery on LaVine’s right foot as the next step in his recovery process. Surgery is anticipated the week of February 5,” the Bulls' statement read. “LaVine will be out 4-6 months. Updates will be provided as necessary.”

What happened to Zach LaVine?

Zach LaVine has been out for six straight games now since injuring his right ankle against the Toronto Raptors in a January 18 showdown. Prior to that, he missed 17 straight games because of his foot injury before returning to action in early January. He played seven straight matches after that before sustaining his latest health setback.

As mentioned, LaVine's ankle issue has healed. Unfortunately, the right foot inflammation that cost him 17 games earlier in the season has returned because of the ankle issue and rehab process that followed.

There were expectations that LaVine would only need another week to heal from the problem. But clearly, it's serious enough for the superstar guard and his agents to opt for surgery instead.

With this development, it's unlikely for the Bulls to trade Zach LaVine at the deadline despite being linked for a potential move for months now. It will be hard for Chicago to move him any way, and it's difficult to see them getting much for him with the superstar out for the season.