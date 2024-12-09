It's no secret that the Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine want to get a divorce. They tried staying together for the kids, but the Bulls are creeping toward a rebuild while LaVine intends to compete in the NBA Playoffs. But despite Chicago and LaVine having a mutual interest in finding a trade, not many opposing teams are champing at the bit to acquire him.

“He's having an excellent year,” said ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst. “We know that he's been on the trade block for a year now, at least. Yet I hear nothing about LaVine on the trade market, and I don't think it's because the Bulls aren't interested in trading him.

“… Zach LaVine is playing well enough to be traded. If this was two years ago. …I think there's a good chance he would be traded.”

“Two years ago, the Mavericks tried to trade for him before they got Kyrie,” replied ESPN's Tim McMahon. “And the Bulls weren't interested.”

Why can't the Bulls find a trade for Zach LaVine?

So, as the NBA season continues to advance, the Bulls remain without options to trade Zach LaVine. With LaVine set to make $43 million this season, a team interested in him would have to move heaven and earth to acquire him.

If Chicago wants to trade LaVine, it might cost them a draft pick to seal the deal. Moreover, the team acquiring LaVine would have to give up several pieces to make a trade financially viable.

So, no matter what team LaVine ends up with, his on-court performance will be worse than before he arrived. The Bulls and LaVine will remain in this awkward holding pattern.

Chicago wants the best return possible, and only so many teams are interested in acquiring him. A trade could eventually happen, but it might not happen until closer to the NBA trade deadline or until this upcoming offseason.

However, potential suitors have expressed skepticism about LaVine's contract, injury history, and uneven production in past seasons. Granted, this season, LaVine is delivering one of his most efficient offensive performances. LaVine is averaging 21.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 51% overall and 43.4% from beyond the arc.

Regardless, his contract still includes two more guaranteed seasons, creating significant financial commitments for any acquiring team. So it's tricky what will happen next for the Bulls and LaVine. Unless Chicago lowers its high expectations in return, it could be stuck with LaVine, making the situation far more hairier than it needs to be.