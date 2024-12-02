The NBA trade rumors have been swirling around the Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine for what feels like years now. The latest reports suggest the Bulls are asking too much for LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. However, during a quiet moment in last Tuesday's win over the Washington Wizards, an anonymous fan shouted a question asking LaVine where he was being traded to. The 29-year-old shooting opportunity took the opportunity to say he's staying and loves Chicago.

While it's a cute response, behind the scenes in the Bulls' front office, it's a different story, per Hoops Hype's Michael Sotto.

“Thus far, multiple executives who’ve spoken to the Bulls say Chicago still has asking prices that are “too high” for LaVine and Vucevic, given their contracts,” Sotto reports. “If both players continue their torrid paces, will a playoff contender believe adding either player could be the missing piece to a deep playoff run? That’s the question Chicago is willing to wait for the answer.”

“LaVine has played well after appearing in only 25 games last season. He’s shooting career-highs from the field and three-point range but is owed $138 million through the 2026-27 season, including his player option,” Sotto said. “Vucevic is also shooting better than ever from the field and three-point line while averaging 20 points for the first time in four seasons. He’s owed $41.48 million through the 2025-26 season.”

Bulls tearing it down a few years too late

Chicago doomed themselves, and their fan base has heard it a million times since trading Jimmy Butler for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the No. 7 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, which became Lauri Markkanen.

Now, with LaVine, Vucevic and even Lonzo Ball on the trade block, the Bulls are clearing house. However, everybody already knows Chicago is the team to take advantage of. With owner Jerry Reinsdorf, an owner foolish enough to go all-in on Fred Hoiberg among his neverending list of screw-ups, the Bulls will never get fair value for their assets. The whole league knows they can't evaluate talent and should be paid pennies on the dollar.

In Brett Siegel's most recent NBA Power Rankings, he downgrades the Bulls four spots to No. 24.

“Over the course of a 48-minute game, the Chicago Bulls are averaging 104.5 possessions, the most in the league. This up-tempo offense for Billy Donovan's crew has taken some teams out of their comfort zone at times, yet the Bulls are among the worst defensive teams in the league. When you play fast but can't stop your opponents from scoring, transition offense doesn't matter much. The 124.2 points per game average that the Bulls are surrendering to their opponents ranks last in the NBA.”

Chicago hosts the Brooklyn Nets tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.