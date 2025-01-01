The Chicago Bulls visit the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Zach LaVine is listed on the injury report as questionable with a left toe contusion. Here's everything we know about Zach LaVine's injury and his playing status vs. the Wizards.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Zach LaVine injury status vs. Wizards

Given Zach LaVine is questionable on the injury report and not doubtful or out, the assumption is he will be suiting up against the Wizards. After all, he did say he expected to play in the nation's capital before he sat out Monday's 115-108 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets, according to CHSN's K.C. Johnson. The two-time All-Star got stepped on in a recent game and had a “purple and bloody” left big toenail.

The Bulls will be missing Ayo Dosunmo, who is dealing with a right soleus strain. Torrey Craig is doubtful due to a right lower leg contusion.

This should be an opportunity for the Bulls to get closer to .500, as the Wizards have been struggling this season and currently occupy the No. 15 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls will be looking for their third win in a row. They are in possession of a spot in the play-in tournament currently but are only three games out of an official playoff spot.

LaVine has been playing well in his age-29 season as he continues to play through trade rumors. He recently scored a season-high 37 points in a win over the Atlanta Hawks on the road. LaVine is averaging 22.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 49.9% from the field and 44.8% from 3-point range. He has missed five games so far.

This will be the second of three matchups between the Bulls and Wizards this season. Chicago came out on top 127-108 in the first game. Lavine had 18 points, one rebound, four assists and shot 4-of-8 from 3-point range in 31 minutes on the floor.

So, when it comes to the question of if Zach LaVine is playing tonight vs. the Wizards, the answer is probably.