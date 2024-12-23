The Chicago Bulls are still in the middle of their rebuild, and it is taking longer than fans were hoping. This season is off to a rough start once again, and it’s clear that Chicago doesn’t have a team that is going to compete for a championship. The Bulls still need to make some moves to get where they want to be, and a player to watch in that regard is Zach LaVine.

Last season, trade rumors involving Zach LaVine were loud, and it seemed like a certainty that he would be traded before the deadline. However, injuries were a major issue for LaVine last year, and he ended up needing season-ending surgery. That ended the trade discussions, but they resumed in the offseason.

LaVine obviously stayed with the Bulls into this season, but it once again seems like he could be departing soon via a trade. LaVine is by far the highest-paid player on this Bulls team, so Chicago could definitely benefit from trading away their star.

So far on the season, LaVine is averaging 22.0 PPG, 4.4 RPG and 4.2 APG. Getting off to a strong start this year has been huge for both Zach LaVine and the Bulls. LaVine has shown that he can still be one of the better players in the league when he stays healthy, and he might be able to find a better fit via a trade to a team that can potentially make a run for the playoffs.

As for the Bulls, LaVine’s strong start is incredibly important as well as they can now get some good talent from trading their highest-paid player. They could’ve gotten some good talent last year as well, but LaVine has seemed to improve his draft stock since then.

We still have a couple months before the NBA trade deadline, but it definitely seems like Zach LaVine could be someone heading to a new team. Here are some potential teams to watch.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers are a team that have come up in trade rumors surrounding Zach LaVine. If the Bulls did agree to something with Los Angeles, it could be a great fit for everyone involved. The Bulls could get a good package of talent to pair with their young core, the Lakers would add another star and LaVine would get to compete for a playoff spot with LeBron James.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers are another team to watch here, and for similar reasons as the Lakers. Both of the LA teams are vying for postseason runs this year, and another star on the roster would certainly be a big help, especially with how well Zach LaVine is playing. This is another one that all three parties would likely be in favor of.

Detroit Pistons

Another interesting destination would be the Pistons. Both of these teams have been down in recent years, but Detroit fans would love to see a season like the Bulls have had in recent years. Chicago has made the play-in tournament the past two years while the Pistons have been one of the worst teams in the league.

The Pistons have some good young guys that come over to the Bulls, and LaVine could help Detroit make a push for the postseason as he would be paired with former #1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. This might not be LaVine’s first choice, but it could be something to think about.

Right now, Zach LaVine’s contract is likely something that is getting in the way of a trade, but when we get closer to the February deadline, we will probably get some more clarity on which teams have the most interest.