The Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on the Washington Wizards Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Wizards prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Bulls-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Wizards Odds

Chicago Bulls: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -225

Washington Wizards: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +188

Over: 237.5 (-112)

Under: 237.5 (-108)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Wizards

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Chicago Sports Network, Monumental Sports Network

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls are not a great team, but they can score the basketball. Chicago wants to get shots up early and often, and they do just that. Because of this, the Bulls average 117.5 points per game, which is the seventh-best in the NBA. Zach Lavine missed Monday's win, but he is the team's leading scorer. Nikola Vucevic is also averaging over 20 points per game for the Bulls while Josh Giddey is also playing well at the moment. If the Bulls can continue to score, they will be able to beat the Wizards.

The Bulls should be able to score in this game the way they have all year. Washington allows the most points per game at 122.4 points. Washington also allows the second-most field goals attempted per game, and they get themselves into foul trouble. Chicago should have no problem taking advantage of the weak Wizards defensive play. With that, expect the Bulls to score at or above their season average Wednesday night.

The Bulls usually struggle on defense, but this game could be different. The Wizards score the seventh-fewest points in the NBA, and they have the third-lowest field goal percentage. Along with that, Washington has the third-lowest three-point percentage. The Wizards really struggle to hit their shots, and if that is the case in this one, the Bulls will cover the spread.

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

Washington needs to keep up on offense, and there is a great chance for them to do that in this game. Yes, the Wizards are not great offensively, but the Bulls are just as bad on defense. Chicago allows teams to attempt the most field goals per game, and score the second-most points per game. Teams have the ninth-highest field goal percentage against them, and the Bulls will not force any turnovers. If the Wizards can take advantage of that, they will be able to put up some points.

The Bulls want to shoot the three ball. They shoot the second-most threes per game, and they want to win games from beyond the arc. Now, Chicago does have the 10th-highest three-point percentage, but they also lose games by launching threes. Washington has to close out on shooters and make it tough on the Bulls. If the Wizards are able to close out, and force the Bulls into bad shots, they are going to have a great chance to win this game at home.

Final Bulls-Wizards Prediction & Pick

Neither team plays well defensively, so this game could be high scoring. That does favor the Bulls, though. If it comes down to a shootout, the Bulls will win that every time. I will take the Bulls to cover the spread Wednesday night on the road.

Final Bulls-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Bulls -5.5 (-110)