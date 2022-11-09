By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas didn’t like how he was portrayed in the documentary “The Last Dance,” particularly his relationship (or the lack thereof) with Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan. And sure enough, he isn’t ready to simply let it go.

While speaking with Greek network COSMOTE TV, Thomas said that he’s ready to take his beef with Jordan all the way until the Bulls icon apologizes to him. Thomas took offense how Jordan hated him and called him an “a**hole” while the player himself acted like an “a**hole” in the documentary.

“When I was watching The Last Dance, I’m sitting there and I’m watching it with my family and I’m thinking everything is good,” Thomas said, via EuroHoops. “And then this guy comes on television and he says that he hates me and then he calls me an assh–e. And then I proceed to watch a whole documentary about him being an assh–e. I’m like wait a minute, time out. Until I get a public apology, this beef is gonna go on for a long long time, ’cause I’m from the west side of Chicago.”

True enough, Thomas wasn’t painted in the best light by “The Last Dance.” The Pistons’ decision to walk off the court without shaking hands in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals after they lost to the Bulls also drew a lot of attention, with many criticizing Thomas and Detroit for the unsportsmanlike gesture.

Furthermore, who else could forget the talk about how Isiah Thomas was allegedly snubbed by the 1992 Olympic Dream Team because Michael Jordan hated him?

It’s unlikely that Jordan will apologize to Thomas, though. With that said, we might never see an end to this beef.