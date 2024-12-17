Chicago Bulls shooting guard Josh Giddey is done for the rest of Monday night's road game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. The 22-year-old playmaker appeared to suffer an ankle injury in the second half of the Raptors game, as reported by K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network.

“Josh Giddey, who is one rebound and two assists shy of his second triple-double as a Bull, had to be helped to locker room by training staff after rolling right ankle on a defensive closeout,” Johnson shared via X (formerly Twitter).

It did not take the Bulls long before they announced that Giddey would not return to the contest, with Johnson noting that the injured ankle was the one that the player hurt while playing for Team Australia in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Before he left the contest, Giddey had 11 points on 3-for-4 shooting from the floor, including a 3-pointer and a perfect 4-4 line from the charity stripe, nine rebounds and eight assists. He also had two steals and a block in 24 minutes of action as a starter for the Bulls, who entered the meeting with Toronto carrying an 11-15 record.

If Giddey would get sidelined by the injury, the Bulls could give the likes of Lonzo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu expanded roles in the backcourt. Apart from Josh Giddey, the Bulls are also managing the injury situation of star shooting guard Zach LaVine, who is sitting out the Toronto game with a back issue.

Hopefully for Giddey, who started the week with averages of 11.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, his injury is not serious enough to keep him sidelined for an extended period. He will have two full days to recover before the Bulls play their next game on Thursday against the high-powered defending NBA champions Boston Celtics on the road at TD Garden.