We're back for another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we turn our attention towards this next matchup in the Eastern Conference. The Chicago Bulls (11-15) will visit the Toronto Raptors (7-19) as the two squads meet for the first time this season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls are currently third in the Central Division and they're ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. They've won three of their last five games heading into this tilt and they're coming in off a dominant 109-95 win over the Charlotte Hornets. They'll hope to work back towards a .500 record.

The Toronto Raptors are currently last in the Atlantic Division and they occupy the 14-spot in the Eastern standings. They're slumping at the moment with four consecutive losses heading into this one after losing their most recent game 114-104 to the Miami Heat. They'll hope to get back into the win column as slight home favorites.

Here are the Bulls-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Raptors Odds

Chicago Bulls: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: +100

Toronto Raptors: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 240.5 (-110)

Under: 240.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, NBA League Pass

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Chicago Bulls are fresh off a solid performance over the Charlotte Hornets, taking the first game of the season series while covering their spread as well. Josh Giddey had a stat-stuffing effort with 17 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists while adding a team-high four steals as well. After many years of question marks surrounding the point guard position in Chicago, it seems as though the Bulls finally found their point guard of the future and their success seriously hinges on his ability to do a little bit of everything for them.

While the Bulls did not play their best game in terms of accuracy from the field, it was just enough to overcome their opponents and Chicago has been taking care of business against seeds lower than them in the East. It was also a promising sign to see Lonzo Ball score 10 points in 19 minutes of action – his involvement off the bench could be a factor that pushes this team over the hump and helps them mount a winning run.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Raptors have been struggling for the majority of this season and they're hoping to break a four-game losing streak in their first meeting with Chicago. They're ranking near the bottom half of the NBA in terms of scoring and rebounding, so they'll need to improve those categories against a Bulls team that does both rather well. RJ Barrett has been leading the team with 23.2 PPG and he's been playing extremely well at the point guard position, look for him to continue feeding teammates like Scottie Barnes as they look to get out in transition against Chicago.

Center Jakob Poeltl will have a big advantage during this game with his size and his 11 rebounds per contest could see a boost against an undersized Bulls team in the paint. Gradey Dick has also taken a massive leap forward in terms of his scoring, improving on his 11 PPG average last season to 18 PPG this year. While it's taking some time for them to gain their footing this season, the future is bright for this squad in the coming years.

Final Bulls-Raptors Prediction & Pick

Both teams are struggling at the moment and trying to work back towards a .500 mark on the season. Neither team is shooting the ball particularly well at the moment and it'll be interesting to see if either offense improves from the field. While the Bulls have gone an even 13-13 ATS this season, the Raptors have been one of the league's better covering teams at 18-8 ATS. They're also 10-3 ATS when playing at home this year.

While the Bulls seem to have the better production on paper, they're dealing with a number of players who are day-to-day with injuries and they could be playing at less than 100% in this one. With the Raptors performing well as of late and covering their spreads, I expect those trends to continue as they use their momentum at home to earn another win and cover the spread.

Final Bulls-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors -1 (-110)