The Chicago Bulls (11-15) are being plagued by a worryingly similar problem during the 2024-25 NBA season, as they retain their residency in No Man's Land. Though, upon entering the United Center, it is obvious that one major feature of the organization has been refurbished. And it goes by the name of Zach LaVine.

The 29-year-old guard is looking like his old All-Star self through more than a quarter of the campaign. He is dropping 21.7 points per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and a career-high 42.8 percent from behind the 3-point line. His 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists are not too shabby, either. LaVine's impressive production is fortified by the fact that he has played in all but three of the Bulls' games this season.

That might change on Monday, though. The former UCLA star is on the injury report for Chicago's road matchup with the Toronto Raptors (7-19). He knows this routine all too well, so fans are sure to be a bit apprehensive regarding his long-term status. LaVine was listed probable for Friday's win versus the Charlotte Hornets and ultimately suited up (13 points on 36.4 percent shooting and five turnovers).

His prognosis is not quite as rosy this time around, however. Bulls fans, specifically the many who may already be apathetic about the idea of sub-.500 teams battling it out, want to know if Zach LaVine will be playing against the Raptors in Scotiabank Arena.

Bulls have yet to make final decision on LaVine's injury status

The two-time All-Star is questionable for Monday night's game with bask spasms, according to the latest injury report. His poor performance versus the Hornets could convince head coach Billy Donovan to play it safe as far as his starting lineup is concerned.

Chicago must therefore be prepared to possibly lose a big part of its offensive identity in its next game. The team is quietly scoring 118.7 points per contest this season, ranking sixth in the NBA. Admittedly, though, he is a key reason why the Bulls are allowing almost 122 points a night (second-worst).

The highs and lows of No. 8 are unlikely to go away, which is partly why the front office could still look to move him. Despite his revival, LaVine's trade market reportedly remains quiet. But as long as he is still on the roster, Chicago will trust him to be a focal point of its attack.

Bulls-Raptors tips off at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET. A concrete answer about Zach LaVine's status will ideally come well before then.