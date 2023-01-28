Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is “nowhere close” to returning from the knee injuries that have caused him to be sidelined since Jan. 2022, according to the Chicago Tribune’s Julia Poe.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan adds that while there’s no cut-off date set for Ball’s return this season, Chicago will have one after All-Star Weekend if Ball’s injury doesn’t improve by then.

Originally diagnosed with knee soreness, it’s since been revealed that Ball suffered a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his left knee. The compound injury has taken more time than expected to heal, however, as the initial recovery period was expected to be six to eight weeks.

It’s left many concerned. From the immediate future and the Bulls’ playoffs hopes, to the distant future and Ball’s playing future, there are questions that need to be answered.

To make matters worse, Ball was playing some of his best basketball with Chicago after blossoming with the New Orleans Pelicans. After recording career-highs of 14.6 points per game and 37.8 percent shooting from 3 in 2020-21, his second and final season with the Pelicans, Ball set new career-highs with the Bulls in 2021-22. While scoring 13.0 points per game, Ball was shooting 42.3 percent from 3 (his current career-high) and coming away with a career-high 1.8 steals per game.

Then he faced the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 14, 2022, and has been out ever since.

With his injury updates doing anything but alleviating the concern of those monitoring the situation, one has to wonder whether the next one will inspire any hope. At this point, it’s looking unlikely.