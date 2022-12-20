By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

It feels like the Chicago Bulls are about to implode right now. Their stars appear to be beefing, opposing teams are monitoring the situation for a potential fallout, and right now, it seems that even head coach Billy Donovan’s job is in danger.

NBA guru Shams Charania recently provided an update on the situation in Chicago. It isn’t looking good at the moment with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan reportedly not seeing eye-to-eye right now. As for Donovan, Shams reports that his job as the team’s head coach currently remains safe. However, this could easily change in the immediate future:

“We reported a few weeks ago, he received an extension prior to the start of the season … a multi-year deal,” Shams said. “Right now, his job is safe, but there has been a lot of skepticism, from what I’m told, within that locker room as far as his ability to really maximize and optimize DeRozan, LaVine, (and) Nikola Vucevic.”

The big takeaway from Shams’ truth bomb here is that Donovan may have already lost his grip in the locker room. Based on this report, it seems that the Bulls players no longer have confidence in Donovan and his ability to steer the ship, so to speak.

It is also worth noting that there was reportedly a clash between the players during halftime of their embarrassing blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Coaches reportedly had to intervene as players supposedly aired their frustration toward Zach LaVine.

With all that’s going on with the Bulls, it would not be surprising at all if Billy Donovan ends up as the sacrificial lamb sooner rather than later.