There is currently a lot of concern surrounding Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball and his surgically repaired left knee. According to most recent reports, both the Bulls medical staff and Ball’s camp no longer understand why the 25-year-old is still experiencing pain in his injured knee. At this point, we’re not even talking about a potential timetable for Lonzo return to action.

Unsurprisingly, the ever-outspoken LaVar Ball has come out with a strong statement to address this recent development. The controversial patriarch of the Ball household has sent a special message to his son’s doubters as Lonzo continues to struggle with his rehab:

“Lonzo is going to be fine,” LaVar said during a recent podcast interview, via Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune. “He’s only 25 years old. He’s going to get his stuff together and then he’ll be ready to play and do his thing again. People just got to stay off that and thinking ‘Oh, you’re going to come back tomorrow, or next week, or next month.’”

LaVar clearly has no doubt that his son is going to be back at full strength. It’s just that he himself has no idea when this is going to be.

Mr. Ball then shared the type of mindset he wants his son to imbibe throughout this injury spell. It comes as no surprise that as a good father, LaVar is looking out for the future of his son. At this point, he just wants Lonzo Ball to focus on getting back to full strength and drown out all the outside noise.

“Like I told him, do everything slow,” LaVar said. “Don’t be 70% and try to come out there. Be 100%. So whenever you’re 100% come back and be ready to go. It ain’t about sitting out one game, 20 games (or) worrying about the money and stuff like that. Just make sure you’re healthy and good to go where you can play the same way.”

Love him or hate him, what you can’t deny about LaVar Ball is that he has the best interest of his sons as his top priority.