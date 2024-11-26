Lonzo Ball is an incredibly fun basketball player to watch, but it has unfortunately been very hard to do that in recent years as Ball has been batting all kinds of injury issues. He missed the previous two seasons for the Chicago Bulls because of a knee injury that took a while to correctly diagnose, and he finally made his return this year. However, he has only played in three games so far as he has been batting a wrist injury.

It's good that Lonzo Ball isn't having more trouble with his knee, but it would be nice for the Bulls if they could have him consistently healthy for a change. The team is hoping to get him back soon, and it seems like that could be the case after a recent update from head coach Billy Donovan.

“Billy Donovan called today Lonzo Ball’s ‘best day' in his individual work to try to return from wrist injury,” K.C. Johnson said in a post.

That's good news for the Bulls, but the biggest question mark for Ball right now is whether or not he can actually stay healthy once he returns to the court. Chicago has been able to get him to that point where he can play, and then they seem to immediately run into more issues. That is obviously a problem that needs resolving.

So far this year, Ball has only played in three games and he has been on a minute restriction as he is averaging 15.7 MPG. In those three contests, Ball is averaging 4.7 PPG, 3.7 APG and 2.7 RPG.

The Bulls are off to another rough start this season, but maybe some consistent play from Lonzo Ball can help turn things around. Chicago is currently 7-11 on the year and they will return to action on Tuesday night at 7:00 CT for an NBA Cup game against the Washington Wizards. The Bulls are favored by 4.5 points.