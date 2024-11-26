ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Washington Wizards Tuesday night for an NBA Cup group play game. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Wizards prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Bulls-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Wizards Odds

Chicago Bulls: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -198

Washington Wizards: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +166

Over: 242.5 (-110)

Under: 242.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Wizards

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Chicago Sports Network, Monumental Sports Network

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls are a few games below .500, but it is not because of their offense. Chicago is scoring 117.4 points per game, which is the seventh-most in the NBA. Chicago scores a lot of their points from beyond the arc. They take the third-most threes in the NBA, and they have the fourth-highest three-point percentage. In fact, 41.9 percent of points scored from the Bulls comes from beyond the arc. If the Bulls get hot from deep, they will win this game.

The Wizards are on an 11-game losing streak, and they are officially 2-13 on the season. Washington has not been good on defense during this losing streak. The Wizards have allowed 122.9 points per game in those 11 games, and over 120 points in seven of the 11 games. The Bulls should not have any problem putting up their season average in points on Tuesday night.

Nikola Vucevic and Zach Lavine have been great for the Bulls this season. They are both scoring over 20 points per game, and they both contribute on the boards and with their passing. These two players are combining to shoot 54.8 percent from the field and 45.3 percent from three. When these two get hot, the Bulls are a dangerous team, and it would not be shocking to see them both have a good game on Tuesday.

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls might have a good offense, but their defense is the very bad. Chicago allows 123.9 points per game on the season, and that is the most in the NBA. They play at a fast pace and allow teams to not only attempt the most shots per game, but make the most shots, as well. The Bulls also allow the most points in the paint per game this season. They really struggle to get over on help defense, and their bigs get backed down pretty easily. If the Wizards can work inside out, there is a chance for them to end their losing streak.

With the amount of points in the paint allowed by the Bulls, Jonas Valanciunas has a chance to have a great game. However, it is Jordan Poole to keep an eye on. Poole averages 21.2 points per game, and 4.9 assists. Both of those numbers lead the team. Poole is also hitting 44.3 percent of his threes, so he can shoot the ball well. If he can have a good game, and Valanciunas plays well, the Wizards will have a chance to at least cover the spread.

Final Bulls-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The Bulls are the better team, and I think they are going to put up a lot of points in this game. For that reason, I am going to take the Bulls to not only win, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Bulls-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Bulls -4.5 (-110)