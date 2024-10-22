The NBA is back as regular season action begins on Tuesday night. Fans of the Chicago Bulls will have to wait one more day as they will be getting their season started on Wednesday night on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bulls put out their injury report ahead of the season opener, and things are looking good. That includes Lonzo Ball.

All Bulls fans are excited to see Lonzo Ball return to the court in regular season action. He did play during the preseason, and the way he looked was very encouraging.

Ball hadn't played in a game for over 1,000 days when he returned to action in preseason play. His last regular season game was in January of 2022. Ball had been dealing with a knee injury, but he is finally back, and he should be good to go this week.

The Bulls and Pelicans play on Wednesday night, and we should see Ball play in a restricted role in that game. However, Chicago also plays on Friday night and Saturday night this week. Coming back from injury, that's a lot for Ball, so he is going to sit out for one of those weekend games. They are at the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, and they will have their home opener on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Lonzo Ball is listed as available under ‘left knee surgery/injury management,'” K.C. Johnson said in a post. “And both Ball and Billy Donovan has said he’ll miss one of the two B2B games Fri/Sat. Safe bet is Ball sits Friday vs. Bucks and is available for Sat home opener.”

Lonzo Ball looked good in preseason

Lonzo Ball played in two preseason games for the Bulls, and he looked good in both of them. Against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Ball scored 10 points on 4-6 shooting in just 15 minutes. He was very efficient, and he also shot the deep ball well as he was 2-4 from beyond the arc. That was Ball's debut, and it was very encouraging.

Ball also played against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he looked good in that game, too. He dropped 11 points on 4-9 shooting in 16 minutes, and he was 3-7 from deep.

It was good to see Ball return to the court for the Bulls, and he played well. He is still on a minute restriction, and that's definitely the smart move after being out for so long with an injury. However, as the season progresses, that minute restriction should change if all things go to plan for Ball and the Bulls.