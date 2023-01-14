For Chicago Bulls fans, the concern level for Lonzo Ball and his injury progress couldn’t be higher. The dynamic point guard has remained sidelined for a year with a knee injury that hasn’t healed at the rate most NBA stars manage to recover. The troubling updates from earlier in the season didn’t help either, with Lonzo Ball admitting that he was even having trouble walking.

There’s been some progress in recent weeks as the Bulls guard was seen dunking in a video featured by Bulls Talk, which then followed with a clip of Ball running on a treadmill:

While it’s definitely good news to see him in the gym doing athlete things, the clip didn’t exactly evoke confidence out of Bulls fans who saw it. A few made note of what they felt was a hitch in Lonzo’s step as the eldest Ball brother tried to pick up the pace.

A handful expressed concern at the prospect of Lonzo Ball returning to NBA action based on the video, with one fan noting he “feels worse” after a video that was supposed to show positive progression in the Bulls guard.

Of course, the fact that Lonzo Ball can run and dunk proves that he’s in a much better place physically than he was before the season began. Fans could just be seeing what they want to see, with the “hitch” being negligible enough to be chalked up to prejudiced armchair analysis.

Bulls fans want nothing more than to see Lonzo Ball healthy and contributing on the playing court, whipping assists and deflecting passes like he used it.