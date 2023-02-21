The Chicago Bulls are expected to shut down guard Lonzo Ball for the remainder of the season, according to a Tuesday tweet from the Athletic Senior lead NBA Insider Shams Charania.

Pain and discomfort have persisted in Ball’s left knee following two surgeries at the beginning and end of 2022, Charania continued.

Lonzo Ball has averaged 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game in 252 NBA games played, according to Basketball Reference. He last played in a 42-point loss to the Golden State Warriors at the United Center in early 2022, where he logged 15 points, two rebounds and three assists in about 23.5 minutes played.

More to come.