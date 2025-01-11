Lonzo Ball has taken to social media to stir excitement around his brother LiAngelo Ball. The Chicago Bulls guard posted a cryptic tweet teasing new developments related to the viral song, which has quickly become a sensation across professional sports.

“The people are pissed lmao Don’t worry supply gonna meet the demand. He ready,” Lonzo wrote on X, sparking speculation about LiAngelo’s next move. As Tweaker continues to dominate locker rooms and social media, LiAngelo—also known by his rapper name G3—appears poised to capitalize on the growing hype.

Since its release, Tweaker has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, particularly in the sports world. The song’s catchy hook and nostalgic mid-2000s vibes have made it a favorite in NBA and NFL locker rooms alike. The Cleveland Cavaliers were among the first to bring attention to the track when they held an impromptu listening party after a game, with Donovan Mitchell joking about his teammates already memorizing the lyrics.

The momentum didn’t stop there. The Detroit Lions celebrated clinching the NFC’s top playoff seed by blasting the anthem in their locker room, with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown leading the charge. Even legendary South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley joined the craze, appearing in a video singing and dancing with her players to the infectious track.

Lonzo Ball’s tweet adds another layer of intrigue to Tweaker’s viral success. As one of LiAngelo’s biggest supporters, Lonzo has been instrumental in amplifying his brother’s music career. By leveraging his own NBA platform and millions of social media followers, Lonzo has helped Tweaker reach audiences far beyond the music world.

LiAngelo, the middle Ball brother, may not have achieved the same basketball stardom as Lonzo and LaMelo, but his pivot to music appears to be paying off. With Tweaker quickly becoming a sports anthem, LiAngelo is carving out his own lane, gaining respect not just as an artist but as a cultural force.

Lonzo’s tweet hints at something big on the horizon for LiAngelo. Whether it’s a music video, a remix, new song, or even a live performance, fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the song’s meteoric rise. The timing is perfect for LiAngelo to capitalize on the buzz, and with the Ball family’s flair for showmanship, it’s safe to say that something memorable is in the works.

As Tweaker continues to unite athletes, fans, and music lovers, the Ball brothers are proving that their influence transcends basketball. Lonzo’s endorsement of LiAngelo’s growing music career is just the latest example of how the Ball family continues to make waves across multiple industries.